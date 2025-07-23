Only three homes remain at popular Hertfordshire development
Given the demand for new homes in Knebworth, local housebuilder Croudace Homes is encouraging buyers in Hertfordshire to consider its Croft Gardens development on Stevenage Road in Knebworth, Hertfordshire, as only three homes remain. With the development already 90% sold, time is running out for interested buyers.
Croft Gardens is set in the historic village and civil parish of Knebworth, with landscaping in and around the development to enhance and safeguard existing wildlife populations. Externally, there are EV charging point, PV panels and allocated parking spaces.
The homes at Croft Gardens feature high-quality Omega Kitchens with soft close doors and drawers and recessed LED lighting. The principal en-suite bedroom also includes a built-in wardrobe.
Stuart Elvidge, Sales and Marketing Director for Croudace North Thames, comments: “Built to an incredible standard and located within the desirable village of Knebworth, it comes as no shock that there are just a few homes left at Croft Gardens. The development is an ideal choice for families seeking a wide range of educational options, with the added benefit of a variety of activities just a short walk away. For buyers in the Hertfordshire region, we urge you to get in contact as soon as possible as this is your final opportunity to secure one of the remaining homes in a picturesque village that offers a rich and beautiful history.”
Available just a short walk away from Croft Gardens is a variety of amenities including a local Tesco Superstore. The development also benefits from a range of restaurants in the village centre including Toby Carvery, an Indian cuisine restaurant at The Roebuck Inn and the bar/restaurant at the Odyssey. Roaring Meg Retail Park is just a short drive away and presents a range of chain shops including Marks & Spencer, Smyths Toys, Boots, Costa Coffee and more.
The development has excellent connectivity via the A1(M) for road travel, and Knebworth railway station is just a short distance away, offering regular direct services to London King’s Cross in under 40 minutes. Towns such as Stevenage and Welwyn Garden City are also close by.
The local area offers a range of top-rated schools including Knebworth Primary School, Hitchin Boys’ and Girls’ Schools, along with North Hertfordshire College and the University of Hertfordshire.
Croft Gardens is close to multiple attractions and historic sites. Most notably, Knebworth House, also known as ‘The Stately Home of Rock,’ is only a seven-minute drive away from the development, offering guided-tours and a variety of events. Twenty-minutes away is another popular attraction, Hitchin Lavender, a private-owned family-run farm with miles of Lavender fields to walk through.