Old meets new with this stylish ground floor apartment in Hemel Hempstead's historic heart

Old meets new with this stylish two-bed apartment situated in Hemel Hempstead’s historic heart.

This modern ground floor apartment, nestled along Old Town’s cobbled High Street, is on the market for £300,000.

The home, ideal for a couple or small family, features a modern open-plan living and dining area with a fitted kitchen and two bedrooms.

Bonus features include underfloor heating, ‘oak’ flooring and allocated parking.

As well as its picturesque setting, the apartment comes with plenty of attractions right on its doorstep including bespoke shops, restaurants and bars.

There are two primary schools within walking distance and Hemel Hempstead station is just over a mile away.

