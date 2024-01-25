News you can trust since 1858
Old meets new with this stylish ground floor apartment in Hemel Hempstead's historic heart

The high street apartment is on the market for £300,000
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Jan 2024, 14:51 GMT

Old meets new with this stylish two-bed apartment situated in Hemel Hempstead’s historic heart.

This modern ground floor apartment, nestled along Old Town’s cobbled High Street, is on the market for £300,000.

The home, ideal for a couple or small family, features a modern open-plan living and dining area with a fitted kitchen and two bedrooms.

Bonus features include underfloor heating, ‘oak’ flooring and allocated parking.

As well as its picturesque setting, the apartment comes with plenty of attractions right on its doorstep including bespoke shops, restaurants and bars.

There are two primary schools within walking distance and Hemel Hempstead station is just over a mile away.

This modern, stylish apartment building is perfect for a couple or young family.

1. Exterior

This modern, stylish apartment building is perfect for a couple or young family. Photo: Zoopla

Spacious and minimalist, this open-plan apartment has plenty of potential.

2. Kitchen

Spacious and minimalist, this open-plan apartment has plenty of potential. Photo: Zoopla

The spacey living and dining is perfect for the whole family to relax in.

3. pap2.jpg

The spacey living and dining is perfect for the whole family to relax in. Photo: Zoopla

The fitted kitchen leads out into the living/dining area.

4. Kitchen

The fitted kitchen leads out into the living/dining area. Photo: Zoopla

