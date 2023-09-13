Numbers Farm has its Green Belt saved

Watch more videos on Shots!

Chair of Kings Langley & District Residents Association KL&DRA), Gary Ansell, commented: “The KL&DRA, as part of the Three Rivers Joint Residents’ Association (TRJRA), has been working hard for some time, lobbying TRDC against building on this and other Green Belt sites. That hard work has paid off.”

He added “We are pleased that TRDC committed to building a much smaller number of houses, around 5,000, than the Government’s suggested housing target. This is primarily due to the extent of Green Belt land in the Council’s district, which needs protecting.

Members of the KL&DRA Committee living on the Three Rivers side of the village wrote to their ward councillors, and to the sub-committee arguing why Numbers Farm should not be taken forward.

Some of the land saved from development

"These included its Green Belt status with no special circumstances for justifying development and access which is severely restricted by narrow tunnels under the railway.”

Although this is great news, it is not the end of the battle.

Gary added: “The developer, Urban & Civic, is likely to push for this site and others to be put back in the plan at a later stage or simply submit a separate planning application.

