New affordable homes launched at Redrow’s Hazel Park in Stevenage

Premium housebuilder Redrow Eastern has handed over eight new homes to East Herts Council and housing association Paradigm Housing Group at its Hazel Park development, helping to increase the supply of affordable homes in Stevenage.

Situated on the edge of the vibrant Hertfordshire town of Stevenage, Hazel Park is home to a collection of two to five bedroom properties, appealing to a range of homebuyers. The homes form part of Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, with classic exteriors inspired by Arts and Crafts architecture paired with modern, spacious interiors.

Each home is also Eco Electric, with air source heat pumps and underfloor heating on the ground floor as standard, making them energy efficient and more environmentally sustainable. Residents at the development can enjoy an enviable quality of life with great railway access into London and amenities and leisure facilities aplenty.

A total of 63 properties will be handed over between now and November, including 16 one bedroom and 20 two bedroom homes available for affordable rent. The homes will also offer 27 opportunities for shared ownership.

Redrow’s Hazel Park

Cllr Joseph Dumont, Executive Member for Corporate Services, said: “It’s exciting to see the progress being made at Hazel Park, and prospective residents can certainly be excited about their new homes.

“Being particularly energy efficient, these homes offer residents the opportunity help create a more sustainable East Herts by lowering their carbon footprint, whilst also sparing themselves future costs associated with being reliant on gas. I look forward to seeing the rest of this development come to fruition by the end of the year, when I’m sure it will be filled with happy homeowners.

Martyn Jones, Executive Director of Development at Paradigm, said: “Hazel Park is another excellent example of the success we’ve had in providing quality housing for those that need it the most across the region. Over the past two years, Paradigm has provided 362 homes for people across Hertfordshire, 259 of which have been in East Herts, and this isn’t about to end. We’ll continue to expand our services over coming years, and Paradigm has already contracted to build almost another 350 in East Herts alone by 2028!”

Mark Becker, Managing Director at Redrow Eastern, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with East Herts Council and Paradigm to provide 63 high-quality affordable homes at our Hazel Park development. At Redrow we are committed to making a positive impact on the local area and this partnership is a key part of that. We look forward to continuing to welcome residents to this vibrant community and creating places where residents feel safe and comfortable and are able to thrive.”

Redrow also has homes for private sale available at the development starting from £470,000 for a two bedroom homes and £580,000 for three bedroom homes.

For more information on Hazel Park please visit their website here.