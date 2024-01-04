News you can trust since 1858
Most expensive house in Hemel Hempstead goes on the market for £1.5million

The stylish five-bedroom home boasts a drive for up to five vehicles and a walk-in closet
By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jan 2024, 15:03 GMT

Hemel Hempstead’s most expensive home is up for grabs to the tune of £1.5million.

Nestled among Longdean Park, among Hemel’s most sought-after locations, the modern home boasts a number of luxury features for the family to enjoy.

The open-plan property on leafy Silverthorn Drive, is spacious with five double bedrooms including a walk-in dressing room for one lucky resident.

There are no less than three luxury bathrooms, a balcony and terrace, underfloor heating and an in and out driveway suitable for up to five vehicles.

The residence is ideally situated among public transport links including Apsley or Kings Langley train stations with road links including the M1, M25 or A41 motorways are just a few minutes’ drive.

A range of state and independent schooling options are also available.

Take a virtual tour of the property with our gallery.

The luxury family home is nestled among leafy Longdean Park.

1. Exterior

The luxury family home is nestled among leafy Longdean Park. Photo: Zoopla

The main living area boasts underfloor heating and mezzanine flooring.

2. Living area

The main living area boasts underfloor heating and mezzanine flooring. Photo: Zoopla

The open-plan kitchen and dining area offers stylish living for the modern family.

3. Kitchen

The open-plan kitchen and dining area offers stylish living for the modern family. Photo: Zoopla

The family can enjoy stunning views from the impressive terrace.

4. Terrace

The family can enjoy stunning views from the impressive terrace. Photo: Zoopla

