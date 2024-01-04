Most expensive house in Hemel Hempstead goes on the market for £1.5million

The stylish five-bedroom home boasts a drive for up to five vehicles and a walk-in closet

Hemel Hempstead’s most expensive home is up for grabs to the tune of £1.5million.

Nestled among Longdean Park, among Hemel’s most sought-after locations, the modern home boasts a number of luxury features for the family to enjoy.

The open-plan property on leafy Silverthorn Drive, is spacious with five double bedrooms including a walk-in dressing room for one lucky resident.

There are no less than three luxury bathrooms, a balcony and terrace, underfloor heating and an in and out driveway suitable for up to five vehicles.

The residence is ideally situated among public transport links including Apsley or Kings Langley train stations with road links including the M1, M25 or A41 motorways are just a few minutes’ drive.

A range of state and independent schooling options are also available.

