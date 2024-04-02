Luxury meets charm in three-bed period home in picturesque Hemel Hempstead village
Luxury meets charm in this three-bedroom period home in a picturesque Hemel Hempstead village.
Castle Estate Agents is offering up this terraced family treat, in the rural setting of Apsley, for £450,000.
This delightful three-bed includes two cosy reception areas whose environment exudes an accomplished blend of old-worldly charm and modern style.
And homeowners can also enjoy the garden and patio area against the stunning rural backdrop of sought-after Apsley.
The home, on Weymouth Street, is close to shops, schools and leisure facilities while transport links, including Aspley station, are within easy reach.