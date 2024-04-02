Luxury meets charm in three-bed period home in picturesque Hemel Hempstead village

Castle Estate Agents is offering up this terraced family home for under half a million
By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Apr 2024, 16:21 BST
Luxury meets charm in this three-bedroom period home in a picturesque Hemel Hempstead village.

Castle Estate Agents is offering up this terraced family treat, in the rural setting of Apsley, for £450,000.

This delightful three-bed includes two cosy reception areas whose environment exudes an accomplished blend of old-worldly charm and modern style.

This terraced period house is the perfect blend of old meets new.
This terraced period house is the perfect blend of old meets new.

And homeowners can also enjoy the garden and patio area against the stunning rural backdrop of sought-after Apsley.

The home, on Weymouth Street, is close to shops, schools and leisure facilities while transport links, including Aspley station, are within easy reach.

