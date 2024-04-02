Luxury meets charm in three-bed period home in picturesque Hemel Hempstead village

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Luxury meets charm in this three-bedroom period home in a picturesque Hemel Hempstead village.

Castle Estate Agents is offering up this terraced family treat, in the rural setting of Apsley, for £450,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hemel Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This delightful three-bed includes two cosy reception areas whose environment exudes an accomplished blend of old-worldly charm and modern style.

This terraced period house is the perfect blend of old meets new.

And homeowners can also enjoy the garden and patio area against the stunning rural backdrop of sought-after Apsley.