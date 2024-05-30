Luxury five-bed family home in Hemel Hempstead offered up for £1million

The luxury home, on offer for £1million by Clayton’s Estate Agents, boasts gated off street parking, south-east facing garden and a feature staircase - and that’s just for starters.The Redbourn Road home offers oodles of space with a large stylish kitchen, dining room, entrance hall – notable for its sweeping staircase – and a generous living-room area with bi-fold doors leading to the garden. Also located on the ground-floor are a large double bedroom and master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite bath-shower.The first floor includes a large double bedroom with an en-suite, and two further large double bedrooms with ‘jack and jill en suite’ for ultimate convenience.To the rear, families can bask in a spacious south-east facing garden with patio and side access, perfect for the summer ahead.To the front there is gated off-street parking with space for a number of cars.The house is in close proximity to schools with easy access to the major road links of the M1 and M25 and a stone’s throw from local amenities.