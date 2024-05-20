This property is on the market for £1,350,000 after going up for sale in March with Strutt & Parker in Harpenden.
The farm conversion is light and airy, adding a modern twist on the old building, which is still visible in the original beams and stables.
Inside there are two floors, a kitchen and a separate utility, a sitting room, family room, study, four bedrooms (one of which can be turned into the perfect little dressing room), a study and four bathrooms. Scroll through these pictures to have a look around!
If you are interested in this property, click here for the Right Move listing. Happy scrolling!
1. Ferrers Hill Farm, Pipers Lane
Starting outside, this idyllic house sits over 3,000 square feet and has eight rooms. Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden
2. Ferrers Hill Farm, Pipers Lane
Starting at the front door, you are greeted by a large hallway with a log burning fire, seating and staircase to the first floor. Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden
3. Ferrers Hill Farm, Pipers Lane
There is plenty of space for a game night in the family room, there are doors leading onto the patio, ready for those summer al fresco evenings Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden
4. Ferrers Hill Farm, Pipers Lane
These stable doors serve as the entrance to the garage, perfect for keeping your vintage motor out of the rain and in pristine condition Photo: Strutt & Parker, Harpenden