Look around this 18th-century £4m home in Markyate - with a hot tub and wine cellar

Spread across 10 acres, this absolute gem of a property is sandwiched between Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire.
The large home oozes character and extravagance – not to mention a hot tub, a gym, stunning views across the countryside and an annexe with two more bedrooms.
While the property dates back to the 18th century, has been recently modernised and has great features like underfloor heating, communications and security systems and lots of insulation – making it modern and energy efficient.
Home Farm is on the market with Ashtons and has a guide price of £4,000,000, you can click here for the listing.
Ready to dive it? Get scrolling!
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.