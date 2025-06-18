Local suppliers on show at housing development in Potters Bar
The initiative sees Cala Homes Chiltern partner with local retailers across Hertfordshire and beyond to help dress its newly launched showhome, giving artisans and local retailers a unique platform to showcase their products to prospective buyers.
This is Cala’s first showhome to launch at Sambrooke Park, and it features a collection of items from a carefully curated selection of businesses and creatives.
Independents showcased in the development’s new showhome include:
- Bella Jones Ceramics, an Enfield ceramicist with a pottery studio on Cattlegate Road. Bella’s hand-thrown blue ceramic bowl and spoon set adds a unique flourish to the kitchen space.
- Enfield Garden Centre, one of the largest garden retailers in the area, its Woodbridge Reed Diffuser Set brings a natural, refreshing fragrance to the home.
- Slumbering Hound, located in Hatfield, this retailer is known for handcrafted beds, cushions, blankets and accessories for pets and their owners.
- Pickled Pig Master Butcher & Deli, this well-loved delicatessen and butchers located in Cuffey, provided a selection of artisan, infused vinegars.
- Dutch Marketplace, a family-run business in Brookmans Park, it contributed a pot of local Woodstock Honey and a Marmalade of London candle in a Tuscan lime and basil scent.
- Carl Russell & Co Gunmakers, better known for country clothing and accessories, this Hatfield Park-based retailer provided a traditional soap and soap-saver bag.
- Lamberts Flower Company, a family-run florist in Welwyn Garden City offering beautiful plant-based gifts and arrangements.
- The White Ribbon, a small family-run gift shop in Cuffley. Its Kaloo nursery set, including soft baby accessories, adds a thoughtful, homely touch to the property.
- Wolden Garden Centre, a grey ceramic ridged planter from this family-owned Enfield garden centre helps bring natural texture into the living area.
Each business featured in the showhome has been highlighted with signage throughout the property and will also be profiled on Cala’s website as part of the ongoing campaign to promote supporting local.
John Allan, Managing Director for Cala Homes Chiltern, said: “We are very excited to bring our Showhome of Support initiative to Sambrooke Park. It is a brilliant way to champion local businesses, and our new showhome at Potters Bar is full of unique touches thanks to these fantastic creators. From artwork and fragrances to artisan food and accessories, the showhome reflects the character of the local area.”
Sambrooke Park offers an exclusive collection of three, four and five-bedroom homes located in upmarket Potters Bar. Each home is built to Cala’s signature high standards, with modern layouts and quality specifications throughout.
For more information on Cala’s Showhome of Support project and the retailers they have worked with, please visit www.cala.co.uk/showhomeofsupport.