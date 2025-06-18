Local suppliers on show at housing development in Potters Bar

Cala Homes has unveiled its first Showhome of Support initiative at its growing development, Sambrooke Park in Potters Bar.

The initiative sees Cala Homes Chiltern partner with local retailers across Hertfordshire and beyond to help dress its newly launched showhome, giving artisans and local retailers a unique platform to showcase their products to prospective buyers.

This is Cala’s first showhome to launch at Sambrooke Park, and it features a collection of items from a carefully curated selection of businesses and creatives.

Independents showcased in the development’s new showhome include:

White Ribbon

Each business featured in the showhome has been highlighted with signage throughout the property and will also be profiled on Cala’s website as part of the ongoing campaign to promote supporting local.

John Allan, Managing Director for Cala Homes Chiltern, said: “We are very excited to bring our Showhome of Support initiative to Sambrooke Park. It is a brilliant way to champion local businesses, and our new showhome at Potters Bar is full of unique touches thanks to these fantastic creators. From artwork and fragrances to artisan food and accessories, the showhome reflects the character of the local area.”

Sambrooke Park offers an exclusive collection of three, four and five-bedroom homes located in upmarket Potters Bar. Each home is built to Cala’s signature high standards, with modern layouts and quality specifications throughout.

For more information on Cala’s Showhome of Support project and the retailers they have worked with, please visit www.cala.co.uk/showhomeofsupport.