Local designers display handiwork at new showhome

Cala Homes (Chiltern) has launched two new showhomes at its Burford Grange development, providing visitors with an exclusive opportunity to meet the designers and sample some product from local businesses.

The housebuilder invited visitors into the 4 bedroom showhome ‘Poplar’, and the 5 bedroom ‘Willow’ in Ickleford. Guests were able to talk to the talented interior designers from Abode and Killer5 to get insight into what goes into creating the look of a showhome and getting some interior design tips. Visitors also left with a goody bag that contained a diffuser, cushion and interior design magazine.

The showhomes at Ickleford are part of Cala’s Showhome of Support initiative, where local suppliers have their products showcased to give visitors a taste of life in Ickleford and some of the excellent local businesses on their doorstep.

Among the products on show at the showhomes in Burford Grange are a ceramic vase from Culture Trend, glassware from The Fleetwood Emporium and a teal handbag from Riot Lounge.

Show home

Showhome of Support is part of Cala’s Community Pledge, which sees the housebuilder lending support to the local area in the shape of sustainability pledges, educational programmes, volunteering and charitable donations

Stala Thomson, Sales and Marketing Director at Cala Chiltern, said: “Our Community Pledge gives us a fantastic opportunity to support a variety of initiatives and causes in the Ickleford area. Cala’s focus has consistently centred on people and communities, and our Pledge allows us to show our dedication and commitment in a more meaningful way

“We’ve had great success with our Community Pledge in other areas, and we look forward to supporting a wide range of projects and initiatives in Ickleford moving forwards, including showcasing some of the fantastic local businesses here in our showhome.”

A full list of independents taking part in the initiative, with items on display in the showhome, include:

Show Home

· Hitchin Lavender, a charming tearoom, farm shop and play area:

· Treat Yo’ Self, home to fun and unique gifts from local businesses and independent artists:

· Etcetera, offering a mixture of Scandinavian homeware, gifts and fashion accessories:

· Vinegar Hill, a family-run, independent retailer offering a range of carefully curated homeware, gifts, and stylish clothing:

· Next Page Books, a small, independent children’s bookshop:

· Vintage Bay, offering artisan homeware, reclaimed items and vintage finds:

· Riot Lounge, curating beautiful and unique clothes, shoes, accessories and gifts:

· The Little Deli, offering the best of British delicacies, from cheese and charcuterie to fresh pasta and salad:

· Jolly Brown, a bohemian inspired shop selling sustainable homeware, vintage clothing and accessories:

· Love2shop Boutique, boutique clothing retailer:

The full collection of fourteen available plots at Burford Grange includes a variety of beautiful 4 & 5 bedroom homes on offer to potential homebuyers.