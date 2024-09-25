Innovative scheme helps house buyers in Berkshire and Hampshire access lower mortgage rates

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More house buyers in Berkshire and Hampshire will be able to access lower mortgage rates thanks to a partnership between Vistry Group and Own New.

The housebuilder has teamed up with Own New to offer the Rate Reducer scheme on selected properties at developments across its Thames Valley region.

Launched by Own New earlier this year, Rate Reducer enables buyers of new-build homes to reduce their monthly mortgage payments over an initial fixed term. Customers who use the scheme could benefit from interest rates as low as 3.14 per cent.*

Trevor Wicks, managing director of Vistry Thames Valley, said: “We are glad to partner with Own New to offer this innovative scheme which will widen the opportunities for people to purchase a new-build home.

A street scene at Vistry Thames Valley’s Coronation Fields in Finchampstead

“Rate Reducer will give buyers the certainty of a lower fixed interest rate over the initial term of their mortgage. As well as reducing their monthly outgoings, it will also allow them to pay more off the capital value of their mortgage and put them in a stronger financial position over the long term.

“This could make a world of difference to many of our customers who are keen to take their first step on the housing ladder or upsize into a larger property.”

Rate Reducer works by using a contribution from the homebuilder to help buyers access lower rates through an Own New approved mortgage broker. Buyers can opt to spread the benefit across the first two or five years of their mortgage term.

Eliot Darcy, Founder of Own New, said: “In today's challenging economic climate, we've partnered with national house builders like Vistry Group to introduce a straightforward solution—a regular mortgage with lower monthly payments.

“This initiative is making homeownership more accessible, allowing people to pursue their dream homes without compromising their financial stability.”

Vistry Thames Valley is building homes across the region under its Bovis Homes, Linden Homes and Countryside Homes brands.

Own New is currently available on selected properties at the following developments, all of which are being built under the Bovis Homes brand:

Emmer Green Drive, Emmer Green, Caversham

Shinfield Meadows, Shinfield

Coronation Fields, Finchampstead

Buckler’s Park, Crowthorne

Hounsome Fields, Basingstoke

*Interest rate correct as of September 2024. Terms and Conditions apply.