Valued at £1,475,000Valued at £1,475,000
In Pictures: Large modern four-bedroom home valued at over £1.4m in Hemel Hempstead hits the market

The home boasts a stylish modern kitchen
By James Lowson
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 10:25 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 10:25 BST

A large modern home has entered the market in Hemel Hempstead valued at £1,475,000.

The home boasts a stylish modern kitchen, a sweeping driveway, and a very spacious living room.

Castles is selling the home which can be viewed online at Zoopla.

Located on Box Lane the home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

Castles has described the décor throughout as tasteful, stating it complements the designer features of this brick built property.

Estate agents say each of the downstairs rooms offers flexible accommodation with opportunities for working from home, a place for hobbies or children’s playroom – or just somewhere to chill with a book and a glass of wine.

A beautifully maintained and secluded garden is accessed through all the back rooms.

The home is less than half a mile from Hemel Hempstead Railway Station and within a mile of two schools.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below photo gallery:

Castles states the home has a beautifully maintained and secluded garden which is accessed through all the back rooms of this home through stunning double doors. The garden has an expanse of outdoor space including large patios on different levels, lawns, mature shrubs, a large shed and plenty of focus on true style.

1. Garden

Castles states the home has a beautifully maintained and secluded garden which is accessed through all the back rooms of this home through stunning double doors. The garden has an expanse of outdoor space including large patios on different levels, lawns, mature shrubs, a large shed and plenty of focus on true style. Photo: Castles

The home has four bedrooms, the master has an en-suite bathroom, which offers plenty of storage and cupboard space and the same attention to detail as the rest of the property.

2. Bedroom

The home has four bedrooms, the master has an en-suite bathroom, which offers plenty of storage and cupboard space and the same attention to detail as the rest of the property. Photo: Castles

The homely dining room.

3. Dining room

The homely dining room. Photo: Castles

The family bathroom with one of four WCs in the property.

4. Bathroom

The family bathroom with one of four WCs in the property. Photo: Castles

