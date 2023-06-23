The home boasts a stylish modern kitchen

A large modern home has entered the market in Hemel Hempstead valued at £1,475,000.

The home boasts a stylish modern kitchen, a sweeping driveway, and a very spacious living room.

Castles is selling the home which can be viewed online at Zoopla.

Located on Box Lane the home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and four reception rooms.

Castles has described the décor throughout as tasteful, stating it complements the designer features of this brick built property.

Estate agents say each of the downstairs rooms offers flexible accommodation with opportunities for working from home, a place for hobbies or children’s playroom – or just somewhere to chill with a book and a glass of wine.

A beautifully maintained and secluded garden is accessed through all the back rooms.

The home is less than half a mile from Hemel Hempstead Railway Station and within a mile of two schools.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below photo gallery:

1 . Garden Castles states the home has a beautifully maintained and secluded garden which is accessed through all the back rooms of this home through stunning double doors. The garden has an expanse of outdoor space including large patios on different levels, lawns, mature shrubs, a large shed and plenty of focus on true style. Photo: Castles Photo Sales

2 . Bedroom The home has four bedrooms, the master has an en-suite bathroom, which offers plenty of storage and cupboard space and the same attention to detail as the rest of the property. Photo: Castles Photo Sales

3 . Dining room The homely dining room. Photo: Castles Photo Sales

4 . Bathroom The family bathroom with one of four WCs in the property. Photo: Castles Photo Sales