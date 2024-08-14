In Pictures: Fun-filled community event marks the opening of 158 homes in Hemel Hempstead

The Mayor of Dacorum, Cllr Brenda Link, cut the ribbon to declare the homes officially open before residents were treated to a free community event with live music from the charity Electric Umbrella, a children’s entertainer, face painting, a teacup ride, inflatable slide and pizza and ice cream.

Local businesses, Adeyfield Free Church, Dacorum Borough Councillors and teams from Hightown and their delivery partner, The Hill Group were on hand to engage with residents.

The development, also known as Heart of Maylands phase 2, is Hightown’s largest to date and includes 158 affordable homes and three commercial units. A mixture of apartments and houses, the 92 homes for rent have been allocated to people on Dacorum Borough Council’s waiting list and the 66 shared ownership (part rent, part buy) homes help people to take their first step on the property ladder. This adds to the 130 homes, 10 shops and a church completed in phase 1 of the development.

David Bogle, Hightown’s Chief Executive, said: “It was fantastic to celebrate a real milestone in Hightown’s history by bringing the local community together. This area of Maylands has been transformed in recent years and is now thriving, with new affordable homes and shops and services boosting the local economy.

"We are most grateful for the funding from Homes England and Dacorum Borough Council which made it possible to let these homes at below market rates.”

Cllr Brenda Link, Mayor of Dacorum, said: “At Dacorum Borough Council, we are committed to building strong and vibrant communities and providing good quality affordable homes.

"This fantastic new Hightown development achieves both of these aims. I am sure these new homes will benefit many local people and families for years to come.”

Ryan Harris, Regional Director at Hill Group, said: “It was a pleasure to attend this wonderful event alongside our partners at Hightown Housing Association and the Mayor of Dacorum.

"Creating thriving communities is essential to modern-day living, and it’s evident that the work and dedication invested in Maylands Plaza has achieved just that. We are proud to have contributed to the success of this remarkable development.”

