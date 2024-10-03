In pictures: Chance to own a Kings Langley property with links to former US president

Reputed to be the oldest house in the village of Chipperfield, the property dating back, in part to the16th Century, is offered for sale with no upper chain. The Pale Farm is a lovely example of an early Tudor timber framed house and would have originally been the farmhouse for one of the larger farms in the area. Descendants of former US President Jimmy Carter also once owned The Palm Farm and extensively farmed the local area. It was one hoped that President Carter would visit the house but sadly this never happened. The property is Grade II listed and retains many period features including an impressive square chimney above the inglenook, oak internal doors and exposed timbers throughout. The property was also once owned by the Blackwell family (Crosse & Blackwell) and features a large 'B' which can still be seen on the weathervane over the barn. The extensive and flexible accommodation in the main house extends to around 4,000 sq ft boasting an impressive drawing and dining room and magnificent, vaulted kitchen/family room which benefits from underfloor heating, tiled floors and double gas fired Aga. Upstairs are four bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus there’s also a cellar. On the ground floor is a self contained, two bedroom annexe, adding to the versatility of this wonderful home. There is also a large timber framed barn of about 1,300 sq perfect for anyone who needs to house a car collection or anyone who wants to convert it to a home office. The barn also houses a garage and workshop and there is a gravelled driveway with additional parking space. The delightful gardens and grounds extend to around 0.5 acre with gated access from the The Street. To the front are raised floral beds and useful kitchen garden. To the rear the gardens have been thoughtfully designed with areas of lawn and hidden walkways and secret garden rooms.