Housebuilder's rallying cry to Hemel charities

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The national housebuilder, whose South Midlands region is based in Northamptonshire, has re-opened its annual Community Fund for the second half of 2023, with thousands of pounds still to be credited to charities in need of their support.

Miller Homes’ first round of funding was awarded in June 2023, with community groups including schools, mental health charities, sports teams, foodbanks and animal welfare organisations benefiting from the developer’s charity pot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Applications for the second and final round of funding in 2023 opened on Wednesday 13th September and will close on Wednesday 25th October, with donations up to £2,000 awarded to the successful applicants.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lister Hospital staff with Miller Homes' David Kennefick at the neonatal unit

Alastair Parsons, area sales director for Miller Homes Midlands, said: “Miller Homes is committed to building communities, and a key part of that is to support local services, charities and organisations within the locations in which we build new homes.

“Our aim is to leave a legacy behind us in every area we develop, not just through new homes for residents to live in which stand the test of time, but to give back and invest in communities who can benefit from our financial support.

“The Community Fund enables Miller Homes Midlands to donate £10,000 over the course of the year, but with the first round of funding completed, the second round is the final opportunity for groups to apply via the Miller Homes website for our support in 2023.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We’d urge anyone who believes their group could benefit from a donation to get in touch as soon as they can to submit their application before the Community Fund closes in October.”

One of the charities to already benefit from Miller Homes’ Community Fund in 2023 is East and North Herts NHS Trust, who received money to help renovations to bedrooms on the neonatal unit at Lister Hospital in Stevenage.

Bethany McNeil, head of public fundraising for East and North Hertfordshire Hospitals’ Charity, said: “We are very grateful to Miller Homes for their generous support to help us refurbish the bedrooms on the neonatal unit.

“The rooms mean so much to families who need to stay close to their babies while they are being cared for on the neonatal unit.”

Applications for Miller Homes’ Community Fund close on Wednesday 25th October.