Hightown unveils 44 new affordable homes in Hemel Hempstead

There are 44 new affordable for rent in the heart of Hemel Hempstead, thanks to Hightown housing Association.

To celebrate the opening of the new homes, a special ribbon-cutting event took place where Sir Mike Penning MP declared the homes officially open.

The event was also attended by councillor Margaret Griffiths, Portfolio Holder for Housing at Dacorum Borough Council, Hightown's Chair of the Board and Chief Executive and contractors involved in the building of the new development.

A special ribbon-cutting event took place to celebrate the opening of the new homes (C) Hightown Housing Association

Poppy and Primrose Court, located on Wood Lane in the town centre, provide 44 new affordable homes which will be allocated to people in housing need who have been nominated by Dacorum Borough Council.

The development consists of two apartment blocks of modern one and two bedroom apartments, with on-site parking and some green spaces. The apartments also feature sizeable balconies with views across the town centre and beyond.

The site was formerly the Top Car Motor Workshop, which was a vehicle mechanics workshop for many years.

Planning permission for the project was granted in October 2018 and construction started in October 2019 – during this time Top Car continued to trade until demolition began.

Poppy and Primrose Court, Wood Lane, provide 44 new affordable homes (C) Hightown Housing Association

The former site owner also attended the ribbon cutting and was thrilled to see the transformation of the area. Residents will begin moving into their new homes shortly.

This development is one of several projects where Hightown has purchased the land directly and entered into a contract to build the homes.

Hightown plans to build around 1,400 homes in Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire over the next two years and was recently named in a survey by Inside Housing as the fastest growing Housing Association in the country.

David Bogle, chief executive at Hightown Housing Association, said: "It has been a pleasure working alongside Dacorum Borough Council and the building contractor, Bugler, to deliver this high quality development in our home town of Hemel Hempstead.

Hemel Hempstead MP Sir Mike Penning declared the homes officially open (C) Hightown Housing Association

"With welcome support from Homes England, these new homes will provide much needed affordable housing for local people and families who have been priced out of renting on the open market."