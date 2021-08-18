How valuable is your postcode?

Database management company Address Intelligence’s data tool has crunched the numbers to uncover which areas are the most highly valued by estate agents.

The data is based on property value and average income of an area from more than 30 sources.

And while most of the top-value postcodes were in London, Hemel Hempstead was placed at number 16 across the country.

We asked the company to reveal the top five most expensive postcodes in Dacorum. .. and the bottom five.

Is your postcode on the list?

1. HP4 2RG The average property price for this postcode in Berkhamsted was £2,999,999 Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. HP4 1NA The average property price for this postcode in Berkhamsted was £2,688,397 Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. HP4 2RQ The average property price for this postcode in Berkhamsted was £2,602,163 Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. HP4 1QW The average property price for this postcode in Little Gaddesden was £2,355,318 Photo: Google Maps Buy photo