Here are the five most and least expensive postcodes in Dacorum (C) Shutterstock

Here are the 5 most expensive postcodes in Dacorum - and the 5 least valuable

Address Intelligence has revealed the winners and losers when it comes to how highly prized postcodes are

By Reporter
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 11:15 am
Updated Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 11:16 am

How valuable is your postcode?

Database management company Address Intelligence’s data tool has crunched the numbers to uncover which areas are the most highly valued by estate agents.

The data is based on property value and average income of an area from more than 30 sources.

And while most of the top-value postcodes were in London, Hemel Hempstead was placed at number 16 across the country.

We asked the company to reveal the top five most expensive postcodes in Dacorum. .. and the bottom five.

Is your postcode on the list?

1. HP4 2RG

The average property price for this postcode in Berkhamsted was £2,999,999

Photo: Google Maps

2. HP4 1NA

The average property price for this postcode in Berkhamsted was £2,688,397

Photo: Google Maps

3. HP4 2RQ

The average property price for this postcode in Berkhamsted was £2,602,163

Photo: Google Maps

4. HP4 1QW

The average property price for this postcode in Little Gaddesden was £2,355,318

Photo: Google Maps

