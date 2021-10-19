Here are some flats under £250,000 for sale in Hemel Hempstead right now

Let's face it, not everyone can afford a house - and, more importantly, not everyone *wants* to buy a house.

You may be single, not interested in starting a family - or buying a flat might just suit your lifestyle.

And - on the plus side - as well as being less expensive, flats are considered to be safer than a house.

With lower maintenance costs, they often have the advantage of being decorated with better finishes too.

So what's the Hemel Hempstead market like at the moment?

Here's a selection of flats under £250,000 on the market in Hemel Hempstead on Zoopla.

1. Fern Drive, Hemel Hempstead - £195,000 This 1-bedroom apartment has no chain Photo: Sure Sales and Lettings Hemel Hempstead and Zoopla Photo Sales

2. Gadeview, Hemel Hempstead - £149,950 This 1-bedroom retirement apartment with balcony has no upper chain Photo: David Doyle Estate Agents and Zoopla Photo Sales

3. Cleves Road, Hemel Hempstead - £190,000 This 2-bedroom flat has a long lease and is chain free Photo: Clements Estate Agents and Zoopla Photo Sales

4. Arkley Court, Woodhall Farm - £160,000 This 2-bedroom first floor apartment has no upper sales chain Photo: Sears & Co Estate & Letting Agents and Zoopla Photo Sales