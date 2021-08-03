Hemel Hempstead site manager wins prestigious industry award

A site manager building new homes for Bellway has been awarded a prestigious industry award for his work at a development in Hemel Hempstead.

Bellway’s Dale Johnston, senior site manager at The Foundry, has won a coveted Quality Award in the National House Building Council’s (NHBC) 2021 Pride in the Job awards programme.

Dale, who has been site manager at The Foundry since building work began in September 2020, has now won his first award with the NHBC.

Bellway senior site manager Dale Johnston has won a prestigious Pride in the Job Award for his work at The Foundry in Hemel Hempstead

Bellway North London is building The Foundry, a development of one and two-bedroom apartments on the former West Herts College Dacorum campus

The winners of the 2021 Quality Awards were announced in June, following a year-long judging process by NHBC officials.

Now in its 41st year, Pride in the Job remains one of the most highly regarded competitions in the industry, recognising site managers who demonstrate best practice and excellence on site to build homes of the highest quality.

Dale said: “I am thrilled to receive my first Pride in the Job award as a project lead. This is a fantastic achievement to have under my belt.

“It’s great to be recognised for all the hard work we are doing on site, to deliver a top-quality new build development for our customers.

“Without doubt, I am very proud of the team we have at The Foundry and their dedication to their work is crucial to the success of this site.”

Dale will now progress to the next stage of the competition, in which the winners of the Seal of Excellence and overall Regional Award will be announced.

Rob Sapsford, construction director for Bellway North London, said: “To be recognised by the NHBC is the biggest accolade you could achieve as a site manager, so we are all very proud of Dale and their team on receiving a Quality Award in 2021.

“In a year which has tested everybody in so many ways throughout the construction industry and beyond, Bellway’s commitment to building the highest standard of home remains paramount to our success and Dale has demonstrated that consistently through this most challenging of periods.

“The dedication of all our site managers and their teams is a vital part of Bellway retaining its five-star status with the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for the last five years in succession.

"Their commitment to delivering homes on time while maintaining the highest level of customer service is a key reason why nine out of 10 Bellway buyers would recommend us as a developer of choice.