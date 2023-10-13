Hemel Garden Communities launch Healthy Lifestyles survey for residents of Hemel Hempstead
The survey asks questions to explore what local people need in order to live healthier lives and maintain their wellbeing. The findings will help develop Health and Wellbeing, and Green Infrastructure plans for the town.
Everyone who fills in the survey will have the option to be entered into a prize draw, to win one of three sets of prizes which includes a £50 Sunnyside Rural Trust hamper and a £50 shopping voucher*. The survey is open until Monday 30th October 2023.
The Hemel Garden Communities programme is being delivered by a partnership of three local authorities, Dacorum Borough Council, St Albans City and District Council and Hertfordshire County Council, supported by Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Hertfordshire Innovation Quarter (Herts IQ).
*T&Cs apply.