Hemel Garden Communities launch Healthy Lifestyles survey for residents of Hemel Hempstead

A new survey has been launched by the Hemel Garden Communities team as they plan for the future growth and transformation of Hemel Hempstead through to 2050.
By Nicola EmmettContributor
Published 13th Oct 2023, 11:24 BST- 1 min read
The survey asks questions to explore what local people need in order to live healthier lives and maintain their wellbeing. The findings will help develop Health and Wellbeing, and Green Infrastructure plans for the town.

Everyone who fills in the survey will have the option to be entered into a prize draw, to win one of three sets of prizes which includes a £50 Sunnyside Rural Trust hamper and a £50 shopping voucher*. The survey is open until Monday 30th October 2023.

Take part in the survey here

The Hemel Garden Communities programme is being delivered by a partnership of three local authorities, Dacorum Borough Council, St Albans City and District Council and Hertfordshire County Council, supported by Hertfordshire Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Hertfordshire Innovation Quarter (Herts IQ).

*T&Cs apply.

