This 16th century house is just under 9,000 sq ft and is on the market with Sotheby’s.

It has ten bedrooms, four bathrooms, a games room, two offices, and that all-important indoor heated pool.

This Grade II property spans over six and a half acres and has a courtyard along with a centuries-old well.

The property has a lot of character and was extensively re-modelled in 1864.

1. House The property on Pouchen End Lane has plenty of character, inside and out. Photo: Sotheby’s Photo Sales

2. Dining room The dining room has a log-burner and exposed beams and brickwork. Photo: Sotheby’s Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The kitchen has a four oven AGA which opens through to the family dining space. Photo: Sotheby’s Photo Sales

4. Countryside views The home spans has over 6.5 acres of grounds, which has a woodland to explore, lawns, mature trees and meadow There is also a triple garage and driveway which is accessed via electric gates. Photo: Sotheby’s Photo Sales