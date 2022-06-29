This property dates back to the 1500s and was remodelled in 1864.

Have a look around this Grade II listed countryside home in Hemel Hempstead - with an indoor heated pool

The 10-bedroom house has uninterrupted views of the countryside and has a guide price of £4,000,000.

By Olivia Preston
Wednesday, 29th June 2022, 12:30 pm

This 16th century house is just under 9,000 sq ft and is on the market with Sotheby’s.

It has ten bedrooms, four bathrooms, a games room, two offices, and that all-important indoor heated pool.

This Grade II property spans over six and a half acres and has a courtyard along with a centuries-old well.

The property has a lot of character and was extensively re-modelled in 1864.

For more information about the property visit this page.

1. House

The property on Pouchen End Lane has plenty of character, inside and out.

Photo: Sotheby’s

2. Dining room

The dining room has a log-burner and exposed beams and brickwork.

Photo: Sotheby’s

3. Kitchen

The kitchen has a four oven AGA which opens through to the family dining space.

Photo: Sotheby’s

4. Countryside views

The home spans has over 6.5 acres of grounds, which has a woodland to explore, lawns, mature trees and meadow There is also a triple garage and driveway which is accessed via electric gates.

Photo: Sotheby’s

