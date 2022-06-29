This 16th century house is just under 9,000 sq ft and is on the market with Sotheby’s.
It has ten bedrooms, four bathrooms, a games room, two offices, and that all-important indoor heated pool.
This Grade II property spans over six and a half acres and has a courtyard along with a centuries-old well.
The property has a lot of character and was extensively re-modelled in 1864.
For more information about the property visit this page.
1. House
The property on Pouchen End Lane has plenty of character, inside and out.
Photo: Sotheby’s
2. Dining room
The dining room has a log-burner and exposed beams and brickwork.
Photo: Sotheby’s
3. Kitchen
The kitchen has a four oven AGA which opens through to the family dining space.
Photo: Sotheby’s
4. Countryside views
The home spans has over 6.5 acres of grounds, which has a woodland to explore, lawns, mature trees and meadow
There is also a triple garage and driveway which is accessed via electric gates.
Photo: Sotheby’s