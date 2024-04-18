Grade II listed 10-bedroom Hemel Hempstead home enters the market with £2.5million price tag

This Grade II listed 10-bed home in Hemel Hempstead has entered the market with a £2.5million price tag.

The handsome country home in Pouchen End Lane comes with some seven acres of rolling greenery including mature woodland and green belt views.

Pouchen End Hall is a characterful building thought to date back to the 16th century. It features a gated entrance, a central courtyard, generous family and reception areas, and bonus features from an ornately carved fireplace, a four oven aga and a walk-in pantry to a plant room, sauna and indoor heated swimming pool.

If that wasn’t enough, a second kitchen interlinks with a living room for ancillary accommodation for lucky guests.

While nestled in a rural hamlet, the home is just two miles from the market town of Berkhamsted while transport links and motorways are close by.

Exterior The country home is set against rolling greenery and stunning green belt views.

The rustic-style kitchen comes with a four-oven aga, a walk-in pantry and steps leading to a breakfast room.

Dining area The perfect setting for a cosy family feast.