Grade II listed 10-bedroom Hemel Hempstead home enters the market with £2.5million price tag

This Grade II listed 10-bed home in Hemel Hempstead has entered the market with a £2.5million price tag.
The handsome country home in Pouchen End Lane comes with some seven acres of rolling greenery including mature woodland and green belt views.
Pouchen End Hall is a characterful building thought to date back to the 16th century. It features a gated entrance, a central courtyard, generous family and reception areas, and bonus features from an ornately carved fireplace, a four oven aga and a walk-in pantry to a plant room, sauna and indoor heated swimming pool.
If that wasn’t enough, a second kitchen interlinks with a living room for ancillary accommodation for lucky guests.
While nestled in a rural hamlet, the home is just two miles from the market town of Berkhamsted while transport links and motorways are close by.