Valued at £1,500,000Valued at £1,500,000
Four-bedroom Hemel home with massive lawned garden overlooking nature reserve hits market for £1.5m

The home offers just under 3000 sq ft of living space
By James Lowson
Published 25th May 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 15:04 BST

A new property has entered the market in Hemel Hempstead with a £1,500,000 valuation.

Located in Silverthorn Drive it has an expansive, lawned private garden which overlooks Longdean Nature Reserve.

Ashtons is selling the four-bedroom house which can be viewed online here on Zoopla.

As well as four bedrooms the property contains three reception rooms and bathrooms.

Other key features include the home’s spacious living room which leads into the never-ending garden via French doors.

In total the home and private land surrounding it reaches just under 3,000 sq ft of living accommodation.

Other key assets highlighted by Ashtons is the large dual-aspect living room and a spacious dining room.

Two schools are within a mile of the home and the nearest Railway station is only a mile away.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below gallery:

The giant landscaped rear garden boasts with views over Longdean Nature Reserve.

1. Garden

The giant landscaped rear garden boasts with views over Longdean Nature Reserve. Photo: Ashtons

Next to the spacious living room and kitchen is the homely dining room.

2. Dining room

Next to the spacious living room and kitchen is the homely dining room. Photo: Ashtons

One of three bathrooms in the property, two are en-suite.

3. Kitchen

One of three bathrooms in the property, two are en-suite. Photo: Ashtons

One of three double bedrooms in the home.

4. Bedroom

One of three double bedrooms in the home. Photo: Ashtons

