Four-bedroom Hemel home with massive lawned garden overlooking nature reserve hits market for £1.5m
A new property has entered the market in Hemel Hempstead with a £1,500,000 valuation.
Located in Silverthorn Drive it has an expansive, lawned private garden which overlooks Longdean Nature Reserve.
Ashtons is selling the four-bedroom house which can be viewed online here on Zoopla.
As well as four bedrooms the property contains three reception rooms and bathrooms.
Other key features include the home’s spacious living room which leads into the never-ending garden via French doors.
In total the home and private land surrounding it reaches just under 3,000 sq ft of living accommodation.
Other key assets highlighted by Ashtons is the large dual-aspect living room and a spacious dining room.
Two schools are within a mile of the home and the nearest Railway station is only a mile away.
You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below gallery: