Four-bedroom Hemel home with massive lawned garden overlooking nature reserve hits market for £1.5m

The home offers just under 3000 sq ft of living space

A new property has entered the market in Hemel Hempstead with a £1,500,000 valuation.

Located in Silverthorn Drive it has an expansive, lawned private garden which overlooks Longdean Nature Reserve.

As well as four bedrooms the property contains three reception rooms and bathrooms.

Other key features include the home’s spacious living room which leads into the never-ending garden via French doors.

In total the home and private land surrounding it reaches just under 3,000 sq ft of living accommodation.

Other key assets highlighted by Ashtons is the large dual-aspect living room and a spacious dining room.

Two schools are within a mile of the home and the nearest Railway station is only a mile away.

You can take a virtual tour of the home by clicking through the below gallery:

1 . Garden The giant landscaped rear garden boasts with views over Longdean Nature Reserve. Photo: Ashtons Photo Sales

2 . Dining room Next to the spacious living room and kitchen is the homely dining room. Photo: Ashtons Photo Sales

3 . Kitchen One of three bathrooms in the property, two are en-suite. Photo: Ashtons Photo Sales

4 . Bedroom One of three double bedrooms in the home. Photo: Ashtons Photo Sales