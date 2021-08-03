Six former garage sites in Hemel Hempstead have been repurposed to provide new homes to be let at 80 per cent of market rate.

The development programme aims to improve accessibility to modern, energy-efficient housing for those unable to afford to rent or buy a home on the open market.

In response to the total, Watford Community Housing will deliver 29 homes in the area, with Dacorum Borough Council contributing up to 30 per cent of the total cost in grant funding.

(L to R) Gareth Lewis, Group Director of Partnerships, Watford Community Housing; Tina Barnard, Chief Executive, Watford Community Housing; Councillor Margaret Griffiths, Portfolio Holder for Housing, Dacorum Borough Council; Andy Bugler, CEO, Bugler Group

Councillor and Portfolio Holder for Housing, Margaret Griffiths, met with Tina Barnard, Chief Executive of Watford Community Housing to celebrate the completion of Page House in Hemel Hempstead, one of the six sites being developed into much-needed new homes.

They were joined by Andy Bugler, CEO of the project’s main contractor, Bugler Group Ltd, and Simon Horn, Technical Development Manager, Stewart Milne Timber Systems.

Page House, on the corner of Cupid Green Lane and Yeomans Ride, is now home to two new two-bedroom maisonettes with off-street parking, external storage for residents and a shared garden space.

Representatives of Watford Community Housing, Bugler Group, Stewart Milne and Dacorum Borough Council met with resident Nicoleta to wish her the best in her new home.

Speaking to the representatives, Nicoleta said: "I’m very grateful for this beautiful home, which offers me a new start in this period of my life.”

Page House was built using innovative timber frame construction techniques, to help reduce the environmental impact of the new homes.

Stewart Milner Timber Systems provided off-site manufactured timber frames, which allowed the homes to be built quickly and efficiently, using more sustainable materials.

It also benefits from enhanced insulation values, making the homes energy-efficient and helping the residents to save money on their energy bills.

Speaking at the event, Tina Barnard, chief executive of Watford Community Housing, said: “It’s lovely to see Nicoleta and Zayn so happy in their new home.

"This is a perfect example of how the regeneration of these older, unused sites can create first-class properties that the local community can be proud of.

"We are continuing to work on other sites across the Hemel Hempstead area and we’re looking forward to welcoming more local residents to their new homes over the months ahead.”

Andy Bugler, CEO, Bugler Group added: “It was a pleasure to attend today’s completion ceremony at Cupid Green Lane and wish the new residents many happy years in their new homes.

"We very much enjoyed working alongside Watford Community Housing and Dacorum Borough Council on this ongoing regeneration programme and look forward to working together and further cementing our excellent partnership on many future schemes.”

Cllr Margaret Griffiths said: "Dacorum Borough Council is delighted to be working in partnership with Watford Community Housing to provide high quality affordable housing for our residents.

"Page House is a great example of this, and we trust the new residents will be very happy in their new homes.”