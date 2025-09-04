4 . Sheffield

Mention Sheffield and many people still think of the 1997 film The Full Monty, which shows a city on its knees following the decline of the steel industry. A lot has changed since then, though, with many new developments, and a plethora of trendy bars, cafes and restaurants making it a foodie hotspot. But you can still get properties within walking distance of the city centre there at prices Kevin Barzegar says are 'hard to beat when compared to other major UK cities'. He adds: "With its abundance of parks, green spaces, and direct access to the Peak District, you might expect house prices to be higher. But Sheffield offers excellent value, even in the city centre, where you can grab a well-finished one or two-bed flat without breaking the bank. Sheffield feels like an absolute bargain compared to other northern cities. Given its thriving university scene and recent investment in regeneration projects, it’s a real hidden treasure for homebuyers looking to get more for their money. The average house price in Sheffield is £259,982, which is just below the UK average. | teamjackson - stock.adobe.com