Final consultation launches for new sustainable neighbourhood at Westwick Row

A final round of public consultation is underway on proposals for Westwick Row - a new community-oriented neighbourhood of around 80 homes planned for land east of Leverstock Green Primary School in Hemel Hempstead. The local community is being invited to view the proposals and share their views ahead of a planning submission later in the year.

The scheme will be brought forward by The Crown Estate in partnership with SME developer TOWN and has been developed through extensive local engagement over the past year. Residents are now invited to view the updated proposals and give feedback before a planning application is submitted to Dacorum Borough Council later this year.

Westwick Row has been designed as a walkable, sociable neighbourhood with a strong emphasis on sustainability and community, designed by a team of award-winning architects. It will include around 80 new homes, including social, affordable, rental and homes for sale - with options for first-time buyers and downsizers. The homes will be arranged around gardens, courtyards and low-car streets for play and socialising. Other green spaces proposed across the site include a neighbourhood park and community growing areas.

The development promotes environmental sustainability through timber-frame construction, energy-efficient homes, and streets designed to prioritise walking, cycling and reduced car use, with most parking located at the site’s edges. Thoughtful design and careful material choices aim to keep embodied carbon low while meeting high energy standards, helping to cut energy use and reduce costs for residents.

Conceptual view of the Westwick Row neighbourhood.

Since launching the project, the team has spoken with local residents, community groups, renters and future homeowners to shape the plans, while hosting public events, setting up a digital platform and forming both a 'Renters' Panel' and an 'Ideas Exchange'. Feedback has influenced the site layout, housing mix, green space, and how streets and shared areas will function.

The exhibition of the proposals for Westwick Row will take place at Leverstock Green Primary school, Green Lane on Saturday 12th July from 1pm – 4pm. It provides an opportunity for local residents to view the final plans, meet the team, see how their feedback has shaped the proposals, and share any final comments before the planning application is submitted.

Visitors to the exhibition can speak to the project team, leave written comments, or respond online.