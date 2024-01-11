‘Dusty boots’ event hosted by Bellway at Millworks in Kings Langley
and live on Freeview channel 276
The event took place at the site, formerly home to the engineering department of West Herts College, with visitors given safety boots, hard hats and hi-vis jackets for a guided tour.
The event offered prospective buyers a first-hand view of what goes into building a Bellway home, while those who have already purchased an apartment at Millworks were also invited to the weekend’s events as an opportunity to go behind the scenes and view the progress of construction on their homes.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Greg Allsop, Sales Director at Bellway North London, said: “As well as providing a great opportunity for buyers who have already reserved plots to see their homes being built, it was really encouraging to see so much interest in this up-and-coming development from new visitors to the site.
“We welcomed numerous guests, the nature of the event gave people the opportunity to see properties at different stages of construction.
“It is really important to us that each home is energy-efficient, serving both to protect the environment and to ensure that customers’ energy bills are kept as low as possible, and we were also able to show visitors how this is achieved during the build process.”
A total of 65 homes in the form of one and two-bedroom apartments will be delivered at the development, off Home Park Mill Link Road, just a five-minute walk from Kings Langley railway station. Each home will benefit from an allocated parking space and either a balcony or terrace, with balconies to the eastern side of the building overlooking the Mill Stream.
For more information about the new homes at Millworks, call the sales team on 01923 700896 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-london/millworks.