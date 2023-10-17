Don’t be left out in the cold!

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As winter approaches, theHemel Hempstead branch of Grant & Stone is providing advice to property owners on how to get ready for the colder months. With unpredictable weather conditions, it's crucial to ensure a home is winter-ready both inside and out. Neglecting to do so can result in costly damage and higher energy bills due to draughts.

Paddy Ford, branch manager at Grant & Stone Builders Merchants in Hemel Hempstead, explains why it’s important to prepare now before the weather worsens:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Winter can take a toll on various parts of a home, including the roof, gutters, windows, doors, and insulation. Without proper maintenance and preparation, the weather can cause damage that may lead to expensive repairs.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grant & Stone Hemel Hempstead is urging property owners to winterproof their homes

“Preparing a home for winter before the weather takes a turn is of utmost importance to safeguard the property and ensure a comfortable and cost-effective season. By addressing maintenance tasks now, property owners can prevent potential damage that may be expensive to repair in the midst of winter's harsh conditions.”

Here’s Grant & Stone’s advice:

Exterior maintenance

1. Roof inspection: Ensure a roof is in good condition by checking for missing or damaged tiles. Repair any issues promptly to prevent leaks.

2. Gutter cleaning: Clean and clear gutters and downpipes to prevent water damage and ice dams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

3. Windows and doors: Seal any gaps and cracks around windows and doors with weatherstripping to keep cold air out and warm air in. If the windows do not have trickle vents, check before applying to avoid moisture buildup.

4. Exterior walls: Check for any cracks or gaps in exterior walls and consider resealing them to prevent draughts and water infiltration.

5. Garden and landscaping: Trim tree branches, repair fencing and secure loose objects in the garden to prevent them from causing damage during storms.

Interior preparation

1. Insulation: Ensure a home is adequately insulated, paying special attention to the attic, walls, and floors. Proper insulation helps regulate indoor temperatures and reduce heating costs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

2. Boiler and heating system: Schedule a professional service for a boiler and heating system to ensure they are working efficiently and safely throughout the winter.

3. Draught proofing: Proper insulation can significantly reduce energy wastage, so address draughts by sealing gaps around doors and windows, but check whether the windows have trickle vents to prevent the accumulation of moisture.

4. Chimney maintenance: If a property has a chimney, arrange for it to be cleaned by a professional to ensure it’s in good working condition to avoid fire hazards.

5. Pipe insulation: Insulate pipes in unheated areas of your home to prevent freezing and potential damage.

Paddy Ford added:

Advertisement

Advertisement