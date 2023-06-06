Council approves 56-home complex on brownfield site in Hemel Hempstead

Dacorum Borough Council has approved a 56-property housing complex on a brownfield site in Hemel Hempstead.

Also, included within the approved project as a purpose-built headquarters for homeless charity, DENS.

It is said that all 56 homes will be classed as affordable.

An artist's impression of the new housing project coming to Hemel Hempstead

Located off St Albans Road, the development will consist of one- and two-bedroom homes.

Named, the Paradise Depot, the site currently occupied by the DENS office and food bank, as well as other business buildings.

Developer, rg+p, is promising to completely redevelop the area.

Grant Giblett, the project’s lead and rg+p’s director said: “Paradise Depot occupies a central location with plenty of amenities nearby, meaning it’s entirely suited for a modern, mixed-use development. We extensively modelled the site to maximise the number of new homes, which I’m pleased to say delivers beyond the original expectation without compromising on space standards for residents.

Paradise Depot in Hemel Hempstead

“The two-storey DENS centre has been designed in close consultation with the charity to better serve its needs; and will comprise a ground floor foodbank and bike workshop together with first floor community café, office space, kitchen and multi-functional meeting rooms.

“The overall design will create a real sense of place, not just somewhere to live and work, but an attractive and sustainable environment for the whole community. It’s very welcome news that our vision is shared by Dacorum Borough Council and the application has been approved.”

Designers hope the new project will reflect Hemel Hempstead’s Tudor heritage, it will feature a blend of red and dark brickwork with hit and miss detailing

and a rusticated plinth.

However, rg+p, has planned a contstrating design for the DENS building, it will have a predominantly darker appearance with black frame windows and rainscreen cladding. Its food bank entrance is designed as a focal point and will feature decorative tiling inspired by Hertfordshire Puddingstone.

Paradise Depot is rg+p’s third affordable housing scheme for Dacorum Borough Council. Previously it developed the Kylna Court and Magenta Court projects which have opened in Hemel Hempstead.