Cottage in incredible grounds with scope for development on the market for £1m in Berkhamsted

The property, in the highly desirable location of Woodcock Hill, is in need of modernisation but has exciting scope for extension or development (subject to planning consents).The three-bedroom, detached cottage on a large plot is about a mile from Berkhamsted High Street and near excellent schools.On the ground floor are two reception rooms, both with bay windows, a kitchen and a bathroom. Upstairs are three double bedrooms.The gardens are extensive with mature trees and lawn. There are two garages and a woodshed.The property needs to be viewed to fully appreciate the potential and scope for development, say estate agents Ashtons.