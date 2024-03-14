Charming south facing character cottage in heart of Hemel Hempstead village goes on the market

As well as stunning views across the moor, the cottage retains many of its period features including exposed beams throughout an Inglenook fireplace and a traditional log burner, solid wooden doors and baker’s oven.The spacious living area flows into a fully fitted kitchen with painted wall and floor units, integrated appliances, and wood-effect work surfaces.There are two double bedrooms, complete with characterful beams, while a luxurious family bathroom, boasts both a bath and a separate shower cubicle.Outdoors, residents can benefit from a front garden and parking for one vehicle.The cottage is double glazed throughout and has gas central heating.It is situated close to shops and amenities while Hemel Hempstead station is a short walk away.