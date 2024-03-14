Charming south facing character cottage in heart of Hemel Hempstead village goes on the market

Rustic charm meets luxury in this unique two-bed from Squire Estates
By The Newsroom
Published 14th Mar 2024, 17:11 GMT
Updated 14th Mar 2024, 17:13 GMT

This idyllic, two-bed semi-detached character cottage, nestled in the heart of Boxmoor, is on the market for £485,000.

As well as stunning views across the moor, the cottage retains many of its period features including exposed beams throughout an Inglenook fireplace and a traditional log burner, solid wooden doors and baker’s oven.The spacious living area flows into a fully fitted kitchen with painted wall and floor units, integrated appliances, and wood-effect work surfaces.There are two double bedrooms, complete with characterful beams, while a luxurious family bathroom, boasts both a bath and a separate shower cubicle.Outdoors, residents can benefit from a front garden and parking for one vehicle.The cottage is double glazed throughout and has gas central heating.It is situated close to shops and amenities while Hemel Hempstead station is a short walk away.

This cosy character cottage is nestled in the pretty Hertfordshire village of Boxmoor

1. Exterior

This cosy character cottage is nestled in the pretty Hertfordshire village of Boxmoor

Old meets new in the spacious living area with elements of period charm.

2. Living area

Old meets new in the spacious living area with elements of period charm.

The kitchen area includes integrated amenities with wood-effect surfaces giving it a rustic finish.

3. Kitchen

The kitchen area includes integrated amenities with wood-effect surfaces giving it a rustic finish.

The kitchen flows into a quaint dining area.

4. Dining area

The kitchen flows into a quaint dining area.

