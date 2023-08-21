Cat’s Protection Dacorum continues search for feline Mo’s fur-ever family

Cat’s Protection in Dacorum is continuing the search for a home for affectionate feline Mo.

Nine-year-old Mo, who is described as ‘very much young at heart’, has been looking for his fur-ever family since his circumstances changed earlier this summer.

Mo does like the quieter side of life and, in sunny weather, he is happy spending days in the garden and his evenings cuddled up on the sofa with someone.

'True gentleman' Mo.

He enjoys a bit of playtime now and again but best of all, he loves to be in company.

He would like a forever home in a family environment with older children, as the only pet, where someone is around part of the day. That said, he is quite happy to while away the time with snoozing. He is a true gentleman!

He would need a secure garden, away from main roads.

Cats Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

Mo is still on the hunt for a new family.

If you have space in your heart and home for Mo then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.