News you can trust since 1858
Register
BREAKING
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels

Cat’s Protection Dacorum continues search for feline Mo’s fur-ever family

Nine-year-old Mo is described as ‘very much young at heart’
By The Newsroom
Published 21st Aug 2023, 13:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Aug 2023, 13:41 BST

Cat’s Protection in Dacorum is continuing the search for a home for affectionate feline Mo.

Nine-year-old Mo, who is described as ‘very much young at heart’, has been looking for his fur-ever family since his circumstances changed earlier this summer.

Mo does like the quieter side of life and, in sunny weather, he is happy spending days in the garden and his evenings cuddled up on the sofa with someone.

'True gentleman' Mo.'True gentleman' Mo.
'True gentleman' Mo.
Most Popular

He enjoys a bit of playtime now and again but best of all, he loves to be in company.

He would like a forever home in a family environment with older children, as the only pet, where someone is around part of the day. That said, he is quite happy to while away the time with snoozing. He is a true gentleman!

He would need a secure garden, away from main roads.

Cats Protection said: “None of our vital work would be possible without you. There are many ways you can be there for cats and kittens in Hemel Hempstead & Berkhamsted.”

Mo is still on the hunt for a new family.Mo is still on the hunt for a new family.
Mo is still on the hunt for a new family.

If you have space in your heart and home for Mo then visit the Cats Protection website or call 0345 371 1851.

Cats available for adoption from Cats Protection Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted are featured on the website. To express your interest in a particular cat, please enquire via their listing.

In 2022, 42 cats and kittens cared for by the branch were rehomed, 20 were rehomed through our supportive Home-To-Home scheme, and over 300 locally owned cats were neutered via our discount scheme.

Related topics:DacorumCatsBerkhamstedHemel Hempstead