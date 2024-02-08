Canalside apartment near Hemel Hempstead could be the ultimate Valentine's gift for committed couples

This canalside apartment complete with a Juliet balcony could be the ultimate gift for Hemel Hempstead couples looking to fully commit this Valentine’s Day.

The two-bedroom home, in Nash Mills Wharf, is on the market for offers over £300,000.

The apartment, courtesy of David Doyle, would also make an ideal first family home with its unique canalside surroundings, communal gardens and two bedroom and bathroom facilities.

The property also comes with a fully integrated kitchen, large utility cupboard, secure, allocated under cover parking and a bike store.

Families will also benefit from a range of amenities on their doorstep, from shops and a lively marina to open countryside and a school within walking distance.

1 . Ideal location This two-bedroom apartment from David Doyle overlooks the Grand Union Canal. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The apartment comes with a fully fitted kitchen. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living area An open space kitchen and living area is the perfect space for a small family. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Juliet balcony The apartment comes complete with a Juliet balcony overlooking its stunning rural surrounds. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales