Canalside apartment near Hemel Hempstead could be the ultimate Valentine's gift for committed couples

This canalside apartment complete with a Juliet balcony could be the ultimate gift for Hemel Hempstead couples looking to fully commit this Valentine’s Day.
The two-bedroom home, in Nash Mills Wharf, is on the market for offers over £300,000.
The apartment, courtesy of David Doyle, would also make an ideal first family home with its unique canalside surroundings, communal gardens and two bedroom and bathroom facilities.
The property also comes with a fully integrated kitchen, large utility cupboard, secure, allocated under cover parking and a bike store.
Families will also benefit from a range of amenities on their doorstep, from shops and a lively marina to open countryside and a school within walking distance.