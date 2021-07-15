CALA Homes is holding a virtual public exhibition to display its proposals to deliver approximately 75 new homes at land south of Church Road, Ivinghoe.

The plans will support local housing delivery, providing a range of housing types, including 19 affordable homes.

The proposals will also involve the creation of new green infrastructure, improved landscaping throughout the site, and a natural children’s play area, which will be publicly accessible to both existing and new residents.

The development will also deliver new footpath links, providing enhanced connectivity from Ivinghoe Village to Pitstone Windmill, Ivinghoe Beacon, and the surrounding countryside.

The scheme will provide target-exceeding, energy efficient, environmentally sustainable homes, new green infrastructure (including ecology mitigation), as well as flood and landscape management throughout the site.

The consultation will provide the community with the opportunity to view and comment on CALA Homes’ proposals for the site.

These proposals are a result of extensive design work and discussions with Buckinghamshire Council planning officers during the pre-application process.

The plans are available to view and comment on until Friday, July 30, via the project’s website at churchroadivinghoe.co.uk.

Residents who wish to engage in the consultation but cannot access the internet can contact the project team on 0800 298 7040, who will arrange for a hard copy to be sent.

Neil Cottrell, senior planning manager for CALA Homes, said: “The virtual exhibition will provide us with an important opportunity to gain feedback on our proposals.

"Through this process we hope to incorporate and address the views of the local community, integrating this feedback, where possible, into our design process.

“The site represents an exciting opportunity to create an attractively designed, small-scale housing development in a sustainable location.

"We hope to bring forward a development which is sensitive to its surroundings and complements the existing village and the wider countryside.”

CALA Homes hopes to submit a planning application in the coming months, following a full review of the feedback it receives.