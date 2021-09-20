Bovingdon and District Horticultural Society celebrates return of the Autumn Show

The Bovingdon and District Horticultural Society recently celebrated the return of the Autumn Show, a grand display of late flowering plants and a range of fruits and vegetables.

Last year's show was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, so the committee was pleased to host this year's show on Saturday, September 11.

In the event, 23 exhibitors provided a total of 167 exhibits including vegetables, fruit, flowers, floral art, cooking, home-made drinks and painting.

Bovingdon and District Horticultural Society Autumn Show cup winners

This was regarded as being a success for the growers, as they had to contend with an awful summer as well as Covid.

Mike Leon contributed a staggering 45 entries and was awarded the Ernest Wright Cup and the Victory Hall Cup for his fruit and vegetables and the Copse Hill Challenge Cup for his cooking skills.

The painters reminded everyone that Bovingdon has talent, a total of 29 paintings were submitted, many of which had been prepared for the Spring Show 2020.

It was decided that in view of the work that goes into producing this artwork that they be displayed at the earliest opportunity.

The magnificent Pendley Estates Trophy was awarded to Liz Hobson for her Portrait of a Person.

Albert Braithwaite returned with his Dahlias and won seven first prizes and was awarded the Dahlia Cup.

Other cup winners were Ron Smith with the Allday Roofing Cup for his Fuchsias, Glenys Welstead was awarded the Bovingdon Horticultural Society Bowl for her exhibits of Floral Art, Jan Empson won the Horwood Bakery Cup for her Chocolate Cake and John Walker won the Eva Stone Cup for his rose-hip syrup and also the Outspan Cup for his hydrangea.

Prizes were also awarded to the winners of the Hanging Basket Competition which the Society organises- First to Bovingdon Community Library, Second to Gary Cullum publisher of The Villager, Third to the Gentlemen’s Barbers.

