Berkhamsted children share why they love their town for Taylor Wimpey competition

School children in Berkhamsted have been getting creative to share what they love about their town, as part of Taylor Wimpey North Thames competition.

The housebuilder challenged pupils at Westfield Primary School to creatively share what they love about living in Berkhamsted.

Situated on Durrants Lane and near to Taylor Wimpey’s Bearroc Park development, Westfield Primary pupils were tasked with sharing eleven reasons they enjoyed the area - one for each letter of the word ‘Berkhamsted’.

Jayden Spencer with his prizes alongside Robyn Morgan Campbell from Taylor Wimpey

There were a range of brilliant entries created by the pupils and after careful deliberation from the Taylor Wimpey Judges, nine-year-old Jayden Spencer was crowned the winner.

In his entry Jayden shared why he loved living in the town, including ‘enjoying walks down the pretty canal’, ‘kind and friendly people exploring the high street’, and ‘running around all the fun parks’.

For his winning entry, Jayden received a gift voucher for Waterstones, to spend on items of his choosing, plus a creative writing book.

Laura Williams, English class lead at the school, said: “The competition was a lovely activity for our children to take part in and we loved that it encouraged them to think about the place they live and what they enjoy doing outside of school.

"Reading all the different things they love showcases just what a lovely place it is in which they go to school and live.”

Nikki Gibson, sales and marketing director for Taylor Wimpey North Thames, added: “It’s very important to us that we connect with the communities in which we build and by doing this competition with the school we’ve learned just how special the area is to some of its youngest residents.

“We’d like to thank all those who entered and hope that Jayden enjoys his well-deserved prizes!”