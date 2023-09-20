Bellway opens new show apartment at Kings Langley development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bellway North London unveiled a two-bedroom show apartment at its Millworks development in the village on Saturday 9 September.

The launch event provided the first opportunity for prospective buyers to explore a completed home at Millworks, where Bellway is building 65 new one and two-bedroom apartments on a one-acre site off Home Park Mill Link Road.

Millworks was named in honour of the area’s heritage, which saw papermills operate on the site for centuries before it subsequently became home to the engineering college for West Herts College.

Open-plan living/dining room leading to balcony at the new show apartment at Bellway's Millworks

The five-storey apartment block which houses the apartments incorporates mill-style gables and rooflines to provide an architectural link to the site’s past. The development consists of 65 apartments which are all private sale.

The entire development at Millworks will feature either a large balcony or a terrace and comes with one allocated parking space. There is also an option for buyers to purchase a space with an electric vehicle charging point.

Zoe Dobbs, Bellway North London Sales Manager, said: “It was great to welcome visitors to the site and give them the first opportunity to view one of these excellent apartments at Millworks.

“As well as being able to explore this modern two-bedroom apartment which showcases the open-plan layouts and high specifications of the homes at Millworks, buyers were also able to appreciate the distinctive mill-style features which have been incorporated into the development’s external design.

“Millworks is in an excellent location which is ideal for people who want to combine village life with easy access to central London. The development is just a 15-minute walk to the village high street and only a short stroll to Kings Langley railway station which has regular trains to Euston.

“Because of this, we have seen a great deal of interest from a wide variety of purchasers, and have already sold 25 per cent of the homes off plan. Those interested include everyone from commuters working in the capital to first-time buyers and investors who have recognised the area’s property price growth potential.”

There is currently a choice of one and two-bedroom apartments available to reserve at Millworks, with prices starting at £285,000 and £325,000 respectively.