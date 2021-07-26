Bellway brings Artisan Collection homes to Dacorum village

Bellway will be bringing its Artisan Collection to the village of Bourne End, near Berkhamsted, at its newest development.

The 56 new homes at Westbrook Moorings, off Pix Farm Lane, will not only be the first Artisan Collection homes in Hertfordshire, but also the first of their kind to be delivered by the housebuilder’s North London division.

Following two years of development and decades of customer input, the Artisan Collection is Bellway’s new flagship range of house types, combining traditional craftsmanship and attention to detail with the very latest construction techniques.

A typical Bellway North London interior

The first homes at Westbrook Moorings, which will comprise of two, three and four-bedroom houses in an attractive canal side setting, will be released for sale off plan in September.

A total of 33 homes will be built for private sale and 23 have been allocated as affordable housing for local people.

Greg Allsop, sales and marketing director of Bellway North London, said: “Westbrook Moorings marks our fourth development within the Hemel Hempstead area, but is our first that includes houses, and we are pleased to introduce it as the first Artisan development within this region.

“Westbrook Moorings has been developed to make a positive contribution to the area, by transforming a former contractors’ yard into a thriving new community which will provide much-needed new housing.

“Residents will benefit from the peaceful countryside surroundings, whilst still being just two miles from Berkhamsted town centre and three miles from Hemel Hempstead.

“Artisan homes are part of a special collection of properties which have been developed through listening to the feedback of our own customers.

"All the homes have been designed to meet the demands of a range of buyers whilst incorporating modern lifestyles.

“Residents at Westbrook Moorings will also be able to enjoy landscaped open space overlooking the Grand Union Canal, which runs alongside the development.

“We expect a high demand for the homes here and would encourage prospective buyers to register their interest to avoid missing out.”