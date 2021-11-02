This beautiful Grade II listed home in an idyllic setting is on the market with Nash Partnership, Tring, for £1.25m.

With parts dating back to the 17th Century, Paddock Cottage in the heart of Wilstone village, near Tring, sits on a large plot of just under one acre.

It is a double fronted half timber framed house, with exposed beams throughout most parts of the house.

The home features two reception rooms, a family room that could be used as a fourth bedroom, a kitchen/breakfast room, bathroom and conservatory. Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, a small shower room and large linen cupboard. And the attic space is floored and offers excellent storage space.

Outside, the beautiful, enclosed gardens wrap around the house. Extensive lawns, shrubs and mature trees provide an idyllic setting for relaxation and al fresco dining. There is a large pond that is stocked with goldfish, carp and waterlilies. In all, the plot extends to approximately 0.9 acres.

There is also a range of outbuildings with plenty of parking space.

This property is for sale with no upper chain.

