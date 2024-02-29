Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Counselling Foundation is a charity that has been providing professional counselling training and counselling services since 1974. It is regulated by the BACP which ensures its training services and counsellors are bound by an ethical framework. It offers counselling in-person or remotely via telephone or video. In 2023 The Counselling Foundation delivered on average 2,000 counselling sessions per month which equates to roughly 400 clients each week across all their services and centres in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire.

Alongside its counselling service, the charity also provides professional training courses. These consist of short courses, or longer courses for those wishing to train and become a qualified counsellor. The Counselling Foundation is currently training 147 students of which many will go on to help the NHS, open private practice and continue to work for the Foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Hemel Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The donation from Barratt Homes will support individuals who may struggle to fund the full cost of their weekly counselling session, allowing them to access much needed counselling.

Use the "Submit a Story" link to tell us your news.

This donation comes from The Barratt Foundation, the housebuilder’s charity partnership, which aims to support local charities and groups wherever Barratt Developments PLC operates across the UK.

Barratt Homes currently operates housing developments across the Home Counties including in Aylesbury, Sawbridgeworth, Buckingham, Leighton Buzzard and Houghton Regis.

Tracy McPhillips from The Counselling Foundation, commented: “Many people struggle in silence on a daily basis, which is why it is so important that people in the community know they have a safe and confidential space to get support. Our amazing team of hardworking staff and well-trained counsellors provide an essential service for those in need.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Barratt North Thames’ donation will go towards making sure that individuals who might not be able to access counselling will be able to seek help and ultimately this will change lives, for them and those around them for the better. We are grateful to Barratt Homes for their donation and for choosing to support us”.

Marc Woolfe, Director of Sales and Marketing at Barratt North Thames concludes: “Mental health issues can affect anyone, and it is of the utmost importance that the community can access help in their time of need. We hope that this donation will help those in need to access the services offered by The Counselling Foundation and continue to raise awareness to help others through their difficult times.”

If you or anyone you know would like to enquire about their services and they can support you, please email [email protected] or call 0300 303 6690 or visit their website www.counsellingfoundation.org for information about all their services. You can also find us on all main social media platforms:

LinkedIn and Facebook: The Counselling Foundation

Twitter: @Counselling_Fdn

Instagram: @the_counselling_foundation