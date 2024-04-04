Barn conversion in picturesque Hemel Hempstead village enters the market for just under 1.5million

A barn conversion in an idyllic Hemel Hempstead village is waiting for a new family to call it home for just under £1.5million.

The five-bedroom detached property, in Boxmoor, is on the market for £1,450,000.

Known as Oak Tree House the home is spacious and surrounded by generous gardens, and conveniently located a stone’s throw from Hemel station.

The Pouchen End Lane property is stylish and unique, opening up into an L-shape design upon entry.

It gives way to a spacious kitchen and breakfast bar area while a dining room provides a more formal environment. A cosy seating area perfectly complements the open-plan space and an office, bedroom, shower room and walk in wardrobe complete the ground floor.

Upstairs there are four bedrooms, two which are en-suite, along with a utility room.Families can enjoy its generous rear gardens and a courtyard against a stunning backdrop thanks to its semi-rural location in the picturesque village of Boxmoor.

