Age UK Dacorum is celebrating National Allotment Week this week (August 9 - August 15) by encouraging people to pilot it's new gardening project.

If you enjoy the outdoors, gardening, socialising, and doing low impact exercise, then this is the club for you.

Age UK Dacorum is hoping to start the project by September, and the sessions will be at the Upper Allotments at the Sunnyside Rural Trust Northchurch Site.

Age UK Dacorum celebrates National Allotment Week

Activities will be garden led and change based on the time of year.

The sessions, which are £10, are aimed at anyone aged 55 and over, the charity also plans on running dementia/memory loss specific gardening clubs in the future.

The aim for the club is to offer participants a range of outdoor activities and experiences including the opportunity to grow and pick a variety of fruit, vegetables and flowers, enjoy a sensory garden or relax and chat in the summer house.