An eight-year-old girl from Hemel Hempstead has managed to grow a huge sunflower, that is taller than her house, in her back garden.

Isabella Knight, and her family had to shield during the Covid-19 pandemic because her younger brother was born with Goldenhar syndrome.

To keep her entertained and busy, her dad built her a vegetable patch and sunflower patch, in their garden in Highfield.

Isabella has grown a giant sunflower that is taller than her house!

Alex Knight, Isabella's mum said: "Isabella's brother Joey, was born with Goldenhar syndrome which affected the facial structure and other body organs such as heart, kidney, lungs and nervous system.

"Isabella and the others in our house knew how important it was that we had to be extra safe with Joey.

"He was at very high risk so Great Ormond Street said we had to shield from the very beginning and it stayed like that the whole lockdown.

"Isabella has been doing bits in the garden and around the house for the last 18 months, she recently made bird gardens with her dad.

Isabella has grown potatoes, carrots, green beans, broccoli, brussel sprouts, corn on cob and sunflowers.

"She decided in May this year, that she wanted to create a garden patch, so she got lots of seeds and planted them and has been out there watering them and checking on them.

"The sunflowers are amazing, they are huge - bigger than the house!

"She is really proud, she has been doing it to keep herself busy.

"She has got lots of vegetables and even started giving away to the neighbours so none have gone to waste.

Isabella's dad built her a vegetable patch and sunflower patch, in their garden

"She says that her vegetables taste the best."

Isabella has grown potatoes, carrots, green beans, broccoli, Brussel sprouts, corn on cob and sunflowers.

One of her sunflowers is just over 12 foot tall.

Isabella said: "I started my vegetable garden as I wanted to grow and eat my own food.