4 . Pouchen End Lane, Hemel Hempstead

This Grade II listed house dates back as far as the 1500s and underwent major remodelling in 1864. It is steeped in history and character and has the modern touches, like a heated indoor pool and games room, you would expect to see in a property on the market for over £3,500,000. This house boasts nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and was reduced back in October.

Photo: Sotheby's International Realty, Cobham