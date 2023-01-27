News you can trust since 1858
15 of the most gorgeous and expensive properties on the market in Dacorum

These are a lot higher than the average house price for the borough

By Olivia Preston
5 hours ago
Updated 27th Jan 2023, 12:12pm

Close proximity to the capital, nearby amenities and the rolling countryside – there’s no wonder why people snap up houses around the borough.

This week, we are looking at some of the priciest properties on the market in Dacorum. These are more expensive than the average Dacorum house price standing at £486,209 in November.

From idyllic views and spacious surroundings to indoor pools and games rooms, have a peak at homes in the most sought-after locations in the area.

1. Alderton Drive, Little Gaddesden

Starting off in the quaint village of Little Gaddesden, this five-bedroom house is on a private road in Ashridge Forest. On the market with Ashtons in Berkhamsted, it has a guide price of £3,000,000. It has over three acres of gardens, including a coach house with an annexe.

Photo: Ashtons, Berkhamsted

2. Stocks Road, Aldbury

This six-bedroom house is on sale with Savills in Harpenden and could set you back at least £3,500,000 at auction. Nestled in the medieval village of Aldbury, the house sits in a Georgian walled garden and has a yoga studio and an indoor pool.

Photo: Savills, Harpenden

3. Hempstead Lane, Potten End

On the market for the first time since 1978, this property has seven bedrooms, exposed beams and lots of character. This Potten End house is on sale with Oakleys Estate Agents, Berkhamsted for offers over £2,750,000. The 1920s property sits on three acres of land and has a modern annexe.

Photo: SKM Studio

4. Pouchen End Lane, Hemel Hempstead

This Grade II listed house dates back as far as the 1500s and underwent major remodelling in 1864. It is steeped in history and character and has the modern touches, like a heated indoor pool and games room, you would expect to see in a property on the market for over £3,500,000. This house boasts nine bedrooms, four bathrooms and was reduced back in October.

Photo: Sotheby's International Realty, Cobham

