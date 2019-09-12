Hertfordshire drivers more likely to make car insurance claims than anywhere else in the UK

Annoyed at your car insurance premiums? Well your post code might be to blame - as drivers from Hertfordsire are more likely than anywhere else in make a claim.

A study by MoneySuperMarket looked at 17.8million car insurance enquiries on the MoneySuperMarket website, and found that Hertfordshire is home to four of the five places with the highest claim rate per 1,000 enquiries.

Watford has the highest car insurance claim rate, with 56.08 claims per 1,000 enquiries.

And the top five list then features Hemel Hempstead in third place (55.51 claims per 1,000 enquiries), Stevenage in fourth (55.50 claims per 1,000 enquiries), and St Albans (55.24 claims per 1,000 enquiries).

Islanders were the least likely to make a car insurance claim, according to the study.

People living on the Isle of Lewis made 27.43 claims per 1,000 enquiries, in Kirkwall on the Orkney Islands people made 28.34 claims per 1,000 enquiries, and in the Shetland Islands the rate was 29.81 claims per 1,000 enquiries.

Rachel Wait, consumer affairs spokesperson at MoneySuperMarket, said: “No claims discounts are a great way to save money on your car insurance, as insurers are keen to reward those who prove they’re safer drivers, and multiple years without claiming for damage is the best way to demonstrate this.

“It’s worth noting that when switching your car insurance policy, many insurers also honour no claims discounts accrued during your time with your previous insurer, so finding a better deal won’t necessarily mean starting from scratch. The number of years honoured varies, so it’s important to find out how it might affect you before you switch.”