Hemel Hempstead is the eighth most expensive places for home insurance outside of London.

New statistics from MoneySuperMarket show that the average premium cost is £161, compared to £138 nationally.

And the news is not much better for other residents of Hertfordshire.

The average premium is £174 in St Albans, and £182 in Watford.

However this is still markedly cheaer than London, where the average annual home insurance premium can be as high as £251 in some areas.