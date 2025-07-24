Harpenden charity helps honour Fabulous Finn

From 27th July 2025, to honour Fabulous Finn, Wire Fence will donate the profits from sales of a dedicated product – Finn’s Fence – to German Shepherd Rescue Elite.

The charity is based at Camelot Kennels in Cornwall and it’s run by Finn’s former handler, Dave Wardell. The initiative coincides with the official unveiling of a memorial statue celebrating Finn – the police dog whose story helped change UK law.

The Story of Fabulous Finn

In 2016, Police Dog Finn was seriously injured after being stabbed while protecting his handler on duty. At the time, the attacker could only be charged with criminal damage, highlighting a gap in legal protection for service animals.

This incident sparked a nationwide campaign led by Finn’s handler, PC Dave Wardell, calling for stronger laws to safeguard police dogs and other service animals. With widespread public support, media attention, and even an appearance on Britain’s Got Talent, the campaign succeeded when Finn’s Law was granted Royal Assent on 8 April 2019.

Finn passed away on 27 July 2023, aged 14, but his legacy lives on through this landmark legislation that protects service dogs across the UK.

To mark his extraordinary life and impact, a memorial statue honouring Finn will be officially unveiled on 27 July 2025, hosted by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation. A fundraiser was launched to finance the statue, serving as a tribute not only to Finn but to all police dogs, past and present, recognising their courage and dedication.

About the Initiative

To mark the anniversary of Police Dog Finn’s passing, Wire Fence has created a special product called Finn’s Fence. Starting on 27 July 2025 – the day Finn passed away – and continuing for one year, all profits from this product will be donated to German Shepherd Rescue Elite (GSRE), a volunteer-run charity dedicated to rescuing and rehoming German Shepherds.

GSRE operates out of Camelot Kennels in Cornwall, which is run by Finn’s former handler, Dave Wardell. Having previously helped the charity by supplying materials to build a secure fence at Camelot Kennels, Wire Fence wanted to honour Finn’s lasting legacy with a contribution that will support the rescue’s ongoing mission.

Comment From Dave Wardell

As the anniversary of Finn’s passing and the unveiling of his memorial statue approaches I am reminded of just how loved Finn was and still is by his family and loyal friends and followers. I’m also reminded of the amazing adventures we had together in our work in the police and in his retirement.

Running the rescue kennels here now in Cornwall my hope is that these dogs all get to experience that love and those adventures some day soon.

Having secure paddocks and compounds here at the kennels are a very important part of these dogs’ welfare and in some cases rehabilitation into getting those homes.

For the team at Wire Fence to have changed the name of their product to honour Finn is a very touching thing for the team to have done. I hope it helps to raise some much needed funds for the rescue too so that we can continue our work here.

It’s a fantastic product and I’d recommend it to anyone looking at fencing.

Dave Wardell, Camelot Kennels – Home of German Shepherd Rescue Elite

Comment From Wire Fence Team

When we heard about the plans to commemorate Finn on his anniversary, the whole team felt we wanted to be part of it in some way. That’s how the idea for Finn’s Fence came about – a small gesture to honour a truly incredible dog and support

the work still being done in his name. I really love this initiative and hope it brings in lots of donations for German Shepherd Rescue Elite.

– Orsi, Content Creator at Wire Fence

About the German Shepherd Rescue Elite

German Shepherd Rescue Elite (GSRE) is a volunteer-run charity dedicated to rescuing and rehoming German Shepherds, while promoting responsible ownership through education and support.

Dave Wardell runs GSRE’s Camelot Kennels in Cornwall and has worked with German Shepherds for over 35 years. He spent 15 years as a police dog handler and instructor.