British Sandwich Week runs from the 22nd to the 28th of May and to commemorate the event, Hemel Today has put together a guide to the best places to chow down on some tasty sandwiches this week.
According to The British Sandwich & Food to Go Association, over 3,000,000,000 sandwiches are purchased from UK retail or catering outlets each year with over £8,000,000,000.
Below is a list of some of the top venues to get a sandwich (or two) in Dacorum.
> Have we missed your favourite? Let us know
Page 1 of 2