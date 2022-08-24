Sign up to our daily Hemel Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

B&L Beast Burger (photo: David Robson)

From planted-based patties and croissant buns to surf ‘n’ turf fillings and sky high burger towers – there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Haché’s Truffle Croissant Burger

Various London locations

Scrumptious, tasty burger

Already a smash hit, having won ‘Most Instagrammable Dish’ at this year’s Taste of London, the Truffle Croissant Burger (£14) will be back for a limited edition run, launching on National Burger Day. Available from August 25 until October.

The Hippodrome's 1.2kg Big Bang Burger

Leicester Square

Melt in the mouth B+B Mighty Block Burger

The fashion police tell us that maximalism is back and confirming that more really is, well, more, MeatologistÔ and Heliot Steak House Executive Chef Ioannis Grammenos has unveiled a towering, triple height sharing burger complete with lamb, chicken and beef patties and toppling the scales at a staggering 1.2kg to mark National Burger Day 2022.

Burger & Lobster’s Beast Burger

Various London locations

What a tasty burger!

Snap up the best of both worlds this National Burger Day and feast on Burger & Lobster's Beast Burger for the ultimate surf & turf combo. Choose from a 5oz (£22) or 8oz (£28) juicy Nebraskan beef patty loaded with indulgent lobster meat, melted Brie, crunchy fennel slaw and moreish truffle & tarragon mayo.

The Green But Not Herd Burger at Young’s Burger Shack

Various locations across London and the South East

All about chin-dribblin’ burger and bun times, head to one of Young’s Burger Shacks to try this summer’s limited-edition The Green But Not Herd burger (£13.50). Available until 31st August, expect a mouth-watering plant patty topped with soya yoghurt, watercress, Nutbourne tomatoes, sorrel pesto and some delicious Romanesco, all sandwiched in a vegan seeded bun.

Bar + Block’s The Mighty Block Burger

Various locations

For a burger that towers above the rest, look no further than the Mighty Block Burger (£13.95) at steakhouse Bar + Block. Sandwiched between a brioche bun, the towering signature 8oz British beef burger oozes with mature Cheddar, crispy onions, pulled beef brisket, a pickled cucumber spear and lashings of burger sauce. Big appetites and big mouths required for this one.

Brutally Honest Burgers at Bonfire

Barbican, London

Choose from one of Bonfire’s brutally brilliant burgers this National Burger Day. Located on the first floor of the Barbican, signatures include the Bonfire Burger (£9.00) - a 6oz beef patty, topped with tomato, lettuce, red onions, pickles, mayo and Bonfire’s signature relish, all in a squishy brioche bun.

Monty’s Inn ‘The Fully Monty’s Burger’

Beulieu, Hampshire

Head to quintessentially English pub, Monty’s Inn at The Montagu Arms hotel, for the best homemade burger in the New Forest. Using the finest, locally sourced ingredients, ‘The Full Monty’s Burger’ (£18) is served in a fresh pretzel roll with a beef patty (supplied from Adlerstone Farm near Romsey), topped with oozing melted Youngman’s cheese and bacon mayo, served alongside delicious hand cut fries. Wash down with one of Monty’s own famed ales or craft beers from Ringwood Brewery for a true taste of the New Forest.